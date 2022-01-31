Phillip Schofield could miss Dancing On Ice after positive Covid test
Phillip Schofield has tested positive for coronavirus, throwing his presence during this Sunday’s Dancing On Ice live show into doubt.Full Article
Phillip Schofield will be replaced by Stephen Mulhern on 'Dancing On Ice' on Sunday (06.02.22) after he tested positive for COVID.
Offering his replacement some words of advice, Phil said told the star and Holly to have an 'amazing time'