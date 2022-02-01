ITV This Morning's Phillip Schofield shows positive Covid test as Alison Hammond stands in for him
Published
Schofe appeared to show his positive test to This Morning fans as the second edition of the week aired.Full Article
Published
Schofe appeared to show his positive test to This Morning fans as the second edition of the week aired.Full Article
Schofe, aged 59, has been missing from the show for days now - after testing positive last Monday.
Phillip tested positive for Covid after a night out and hasn't been able to present on This Morning all week.