Russia denies responding to US proposal on Ukraine crisis
Published
A Russian diplomat has denied reports Moscow sent Washington a written response to a US proposal aimed at de-escalating the Ukraine crisis.Full Article
Published
A Russian diplomat has denied reports Moscow sent Washington a written response to a US proposal aimed at de-escalating the Ukraine crisis.Full Article
Watch VideoRussia accused the West on Monday of "whipping up tensions" over Ukraine and said the U.S. had brought "pure Nazis" to..