Piers Morgan calls on Spotify to scrap Prince Harry and Meghan Markle podcast amid Joe Rogan row
Published
PIERS Morgan has called on Spotify to scrap Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s podcast and give the money to Joe Rogan instead.Full Article
Published
PIERS Morgan has called on Spotify to scrap Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s podcast and give the money to Joe Rogan instead.Full Article
Piers left his job on GMB rather than apologising to Meghan after she lodged a complaint about his coverage of her Oprah Winfrey..
Piers Morgan linked cancel culture to North Korea and a pair of British royals during a vigorous defense of podcaster Joe Rogan on..