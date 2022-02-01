David said: "Unfortunately, I'm married to someone who has eaten the same thing for the last 25 years. Since I've met Victoria, she only eats grilled fish, steamed vegetables. She'll very rarely deviate away from there."Full Article
David Beckham says wife Victoria has eaten the same meal every day for 25 years
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Victoria Beckham has eaten the same meal every day for 25 years
BANG Showbiz
Victoria Beckham has eaten the same meal every day for 25 years, according to husband David.
Advertisement
More coverage
David Beckham reveals same meal wife Victoria has eaten for a quarter of a century
The footballer who is a familiar face in Cotswolds foodie haunts says his wife will not join him
Gloucestershire Echo
David Beckham says Victoria has eaten same meal every day for 25 years
David, the ex England captain, spoke out on the River Cafe Table 4 podcast.
Tamworth Herald