Chelmsford: Man arrested on suspicion of murder of woman
Published
BBC Local News: Essex -- Essex Police arrest a 23-year-old man at the scene of a woman's death.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Essex -- Essex Police arrest a 23-year-old man at the scene of a woman's death.Full Article
There will be a visible police presence in the area, following the incident
A 79-YEAR-OLD MAN has been released on bail after being arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman.
A 79-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 55-year-old woman.