The former minister said it was "horrible for all MPs to continuously have to defend this"Full Article
Tobias Ellwood submits letter of no confidence in Boris Johnson
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Senior Tory calls for PM to call a ‘vote of confidence in himself’
ODN
Senior Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood calls on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to “cut to the chase” and “call a vote of..
Devon Tory MP submits letter of no confidence in Prime Minister Boris Johnson
Tiverton Mid Devon Gazette
Advertisement
More coverage
Tory MP Tobias Ellwood says he will be submitting a letter of no confidence in Boris Johnson
Yahoo UK
The former defence minister said it is "inevitable" the threshold will be reached for a vote to be triggered.