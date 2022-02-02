The new series will follow the same format as the original show from Piers Morgan, with Good Morning Britain co-host Kate Garraway.Full Article
When is ITV's Kate Garraway's Life Stories and when did she replace Piers Morgan?
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Kate Garraway praised for first ITV Life Stories episode - as viewers take dig at Piers Morgan
The Good Morning Britain presenter was in the chair for her first interview with footballer John Barnes
Tamworth Herald