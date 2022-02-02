London mayor puts Met commissioner Dame Cressida Dick on notice
Sadiq Khan's spokesperson says he told Dame Cressida Dick Londoners would not "put up with this".Full Article
Dame Cressida Dick has resigned as Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, after saying London Mayor Sadiq Khan "no longer has..
The future of the Metropolitan Police commissioner hangs in the balance with London mayor Sadiq Khan saying Dame Cressida Dick has..