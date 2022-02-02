No facts to support Ukraine invasion ‘fantasy’, Russian ambassador says
Talk of a Russian invasion of Ukraine is a “fantasy” and there are “no facts on the ground” to support it, the country’s ambassador to Ireland has said.Full Article
Watch VideoThe United States and Russia are squaring off at the U.N. Security Council over Ukraine, with Washington calling..