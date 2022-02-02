Diana's brother, Earl Spencer, has four children and his youngest is heir to the 13,500 Althorp estate in Northamptonshire where Princess Diana is buried.Full Article
Prince William and Harry's cousin will inherit Princess Diana's childhood mansion
