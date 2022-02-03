Moto, the UK’s largest operator, announced it will initially slash prices at five of its sites in the coming monthsFull Article
Fuel prices at motorway services to be cut by 15p per litre
Petrol prices to be cut by 15p per litre in boost for UK drivers
Fuel prices will be slashed at Moto, the UK's largest operator of motorway service areas.
Tamworth Herald
Moto cuts fuel prices following National Highways thumbs up
Motorway services operator Moto will cut fuel prices by 15p per litre at its new digital sign installations on motorways after..
City A.M.