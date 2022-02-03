Football rumours: Manchester City get the jump on Bernardo Silva contract talks
Published
The Times says Manchester City have begun contract extension talks with midfielder *Bernardo Silva* – three years out from his current deal expiring. Silva, 27, was close to leaving City last summer to move to Spain, but club bosses are believed to be encouraged by initial talks between the two parties, with City’s propensity for possession-based play a key factor in convincing the Portugal international to stay beyond 2025.Full Article