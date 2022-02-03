What time is Ofgem's energy price cap announcement on gas and electricity bills
What's the energy price cap and who is affected by it?
Electricity and gas bills for a typical household will go up £693 a year in April
32 ways to save money and start reducing your energy bills before April price hike
Now is the time to make small changes which could help to cut your gas and electricity costs.
