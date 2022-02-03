BT Sport to create joint venture with Eurosport owner Discovery
Published
Telecoms giant BT has announced it is in exclusive discussions with Eurosport owner Discovery to create a joint venture that will save its BT Sport division.Full Article
Published
Telecoms giant BT has announced it is in exclusive discussions with Eurosport owner Discovery to create a joint venture that will save its BT Sport division.Full Article
BT has announced that it is in exclusive talks with Discovery to create a joint venture bringing together BT Sport and Eurosport..