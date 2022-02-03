Waitrose scraps free newspaper for loyalty card customers
Waitrose is scrapping its free newspaper offer to loyalty card customers in a move that risks a repeat of the outrage it faced when it ended free coffee in 2017.Full Article
Waitrose has announced it will end its free newspaper offer to loyalty card customers later this month.