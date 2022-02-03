Tom Curry to captain England in Six Nations opener against Scotland
Published
Tom Curry has filled England’s leadership void after being named captain for Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations opener against Scotland at Murrayfield.Full Article
Published
Tom Curry has filled England’s leadership void after being named captain for Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations opener against Scotland at Murrayfield.Full Article
England coach Eddie Jones compared Tom Curry with New Zealand great Richie McCaw after naming the flanker as captain for Saturday's..
Tom Curry will stand in as England skipper against Scotland on Saturday, a man seemingly unlike his predecessors in the job.