Households to get £350 towards energy bills, says Chancellor
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Sunak: People to receive £350 of help through energy crisis
ODN
Chancellor Rishi Sunak says the new government measures to help households with the rising energy prices is a "fiscally..
Advertisement
More coverage
Chancellor Rishi Sunak gives households £350 to cope with soaring energy bills - but you'll still pay more
Tamworth Herald
Energy bills will rise by £693 for many households, but Rishi Sunak has announced measures to help