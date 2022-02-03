Boris Johnson bodyblow as loyal adviser quits over Savile slur against Keir Starmer
Published
One of Boris Johnson's most trusted advisers, Munira Mirza, has quit as his head of policy in move that will rock the Downing St operationFull Article
Published
One of Boris Johnson's most trusted advisers, Munira Mirza, has quit as his head of policy in move that will rock the Downing St operationFull Article
Boris Johnson refuses to withdraw his controversial claim that Sir Keir Starmer failed to prosecute Jimmy Savile. At Prime..
The Prime Minister's smear against the Labour leader provoked censure from the Commons Speaker and fury from a former Tory chief..