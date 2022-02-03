RAF jets intercept Russian aircraft 'approaching UK area of interest' for second day in a row
Published
RAF Typhoon fighters have been launched against Russian aircraft "approaching the UK area of interest" for the second day in a row.Full Article
Published
RAF Typhoon fighters have been launched against Russian aircraft "approaching the UK area of interest" for the second day in a row.Full Article
The Royal Air Force has launched Typhoon jets after undisclosed aircraft approached what an RAF spokesman described as the UK's..