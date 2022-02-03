Martin Reynolds, who invited aides to a BYOB party in the Downing Street garden in May 2020 and Chief of Staff, Dan Rosenfeld have both stepped down.Full Article
Two of Boris Johnson's senior aides become latest to quit posts
