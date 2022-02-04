Grant Shapps promises train passengers ‘big improvements’ in timetables
Published
Train passengers frustrated by emergency timetables will see “big improvements” in the next fortnight, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has pledged.Full Article
Published
Train passengers frustrated by emergency timetables will see “big improvements” in the next fortnight, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has pledged.Full Article
Train passengers frustrated by emergency timetables will see "big improvements" in the next two weeks, it has been promised.
Transport secretary Grant Shapps has promised angry commuters that ‘big improvements’ in railway timetables are bound to take..