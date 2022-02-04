Teenager detained for murdering 17-year-old
A teenager has been detained for life after being found guilty of murdering a 17-year-old boy in a confrontation that lasted just two minutes.Full Article
Harley Demmon brought a knife when he met up with victim Josh Hall to 'sort out their differences'
