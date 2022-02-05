Urn containing child’s ashes stolen during Birmingham break-in
Police have appealed for help after a burglar stole an urn containing the ashes of a child.Full Article
An urn containing the ashes of a stillborn child was stolen during a burglary at a house in Birmingham.
BBC Local News: Birmingham and Black Country -- Police say the ashes were of the Birmingham homeowner's first child, stillborn..