Record-breaking Queen to be first British monarch to celebrate Platinum Jubilee
Published
The Queen is set to become the first British monarch in history to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee.Full Article
Published
The Queen is set to become the first British monarch in history to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee.Full Article
National celebrations marking the Queen’s record-breaking service on the throne will be staged during a special four-day bank..
The unprecedented anniversary, the first time a British monarch has reached a Platinum Jubilee on the throne, falls on Sunday..