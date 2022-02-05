Brendan Rodgers plans to ‘refresh’ Leicester squad in summer
Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers is planning to “refresh the squad” at the end of this season with preparations for the summer transfer window already under way.Full Article
Brendan Rodgers has hinted that there will be some transfer activity at the club when the window re-opens at the end of the season.
Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers says he is expecting 'big changes' to his squad at the end of this season.