“We have looked after the child with an unhappy mum on her way down from N/East to collect him.”Full Article
Fan arrested after leaving 11-year-old in hotel to celebrate FA Cup victory
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Middlesbrough fan arrested for 'leaving son, 11, in hotel' to celebrate Man Utd win
Greater Manchester Police arrested a Middlesbrough fan who allegedly left his son in a hotel room to go out and celebrate their FA..
Daily Star
Boro fan arrested after leaving 11-year-old at hotel while toasting FA Cup win
A Middlesbrough supporter has been arrested after leaving his 11-year-old son at a hotel while celebrating his side’s FA Cup..
Belfast Telegraph