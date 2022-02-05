Everton 4-1 Brentford: Frank Lampard's spell as boss starts with FA Cup win
Published
Frank Lampard's reign as Everton manager starts with an FA Cup fourth-round win over Brentford at Goodison Park.Full Article
Published
Frank Lampard's reign as Everton manager starts with an FA Cup fourth-round win over Brentford at Goodison Park.Full Article
Watch highlights as Everton's new manager Frank Lampard makes the perfect start with his side beating Brentford 4-1 in the FA Cup..
Frank Lampard will take charge of Everton for the first time when Brentford visit Goodison Park in the FA Cup fourth round this..