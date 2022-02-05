So, 29 points against New Zealand and 53 against Argentina last autumn. And now another 29, against 6 Nations Champions Wales.Full Article
Don’t let the scoreline fool you – Ireland need to be better than this
Belfast Telegraph0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Peloton would be so much better if it let you stream stuff like Netflix and Stadia
I wasn't impressed when the Peloton bike first arrived at my house in 2018, and it's because of how much that screen's potential..
Mashable