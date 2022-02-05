Queen wants 'loyal' Camilla to be known as Queen when Prince Charles is King
Published
She expressed her "sincere wish" that Camilla will be known as Queen Consort in her Platinum Jubilee message.Full Article
Published
She expressed her "sincere wish" that Camilla will be known as Queen Consort in her Platinum Jubilee message.Full Article
Charles and Camilla were “touched and honoured” by the Queen’s gesture
Watch VideoWhen 25-year-old Princess Elizabeth was proclaimed queen on Feb. 6, 1952, the British Empire stretched across the world,..