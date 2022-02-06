Lata Mangeshkar, legendary Indian singer, dies aged 92
Lata Mangeshkar, a legendary Indian singer with a prolific, ground-breaking catalogue and a voice recognised by a billion people in South Asia, has died aged 92.Full Article
The government of India will observe two-day national mourning to remember the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. The Indian..