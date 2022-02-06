Queen wants Camilla to be known as Queen Consort
Camilla should have the title when Charles becomes King, the Queen says, as she marks 70 years as monarch.Full Article
Consorts have played influential roles throughout the history of the monarchy despite holding no formal constitutional position
Camilla was born on 17 July, 1947, in London, the daughter of Bruce and Rosalind Shand.