40 year old mum of three Holly has made her long-awaited return to This Morning after more than two weeks away from the daytime show.Full Article
Phillip Schofield pulls out of Monday's ITV This Morning
Tamworth Herald0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Phillip Schofield's replacement for Dancing On Ice announced and it's an ITV favourite
Daily Record
Phillip tested positive for Covid after a night out and hasn't been able to present on This Morning all week.
Advertisement
More coverage
ITV This Morning fans thrilled as Vernon Kay replaces Phillip Schofield
Tamworth Herald
Vernon was on the programme with Rochelle on Wednesday morning, with Phillip Schofield absent from the show as he continues to have..