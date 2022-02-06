Prince Charles pays tribute to 'devoted' Queen and sends loving message to Camilla
Prince Charles 'deeply conscious' of the honour of Queen Elizabeth's wish for 'darling wife' Camilla to become Queen Consort
BANG Showbiz
Prince Charles has sent a message to congratulate his mother, Queen Elizabeth, on celebrating 70 years on the throne and also took..
Prince of Wales pays tribute to Queen on her Platinum Jubilee
Hull Daily Mail
It comes after the Queen yesterday said Camilla can be named Queen Consort when Charles take the throne
Charles 'deeply conscious of the honour' for 'darling' wife to be Queen Camilla
Sky News
Britain: Prince Charles' wife set to become 'Queen Camilla'
Deutsche Welle
Make way for Queen Camilla as monarch gives thumbs up for Duchess of Cornwall to take title
City A.M.
Camilla should be Queen when Prince Charles becomes King, says Queen Elizabeth II
Indian Express