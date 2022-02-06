Carrie Johnson says she is being targeted by Prime Minister's enemies
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
PM returns to Downing Street after weekend at Chequers
ODN
Boris Johnson returns to Downing Street on Sunday evening with his wife Carrie and their two children. The prime minister and his..
Carrie Johnson denies involvement in Government affairs
Hull Daily Mail
Carrie Johnson says PM’s enemies are targeting her in ‘brutal campaign’
Belfast Telegraph
Advertisement
More coverage
PM declines to answer if he attended May 2020 party
ODN
During a visit to Uxbridge on Monday morning Prime Minister Boris Johnson declined to answer a question on whether he attended a..