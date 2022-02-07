Leicester City fan who ran onto pitch to attack Nottingham Forest player gets lifetime ban
Published
Leicester City FC has condemned the attempt to punch Joe Worrall after he scored against Leicester.Full Article
Published
Leicester City FC has condemned the attempt to punch Joe Worrall after he scored against Leicester.Full Article
A man has been arrested after a fan ran onto the pitch and threw punches at Forest players during the FA Cup fourth round tie
Shocking scenes followed Nottingham Forest's third goal on Sunday as a Leicester City fan ran onto the pitch and started throwing..