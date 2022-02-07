Boris Johnson sang 'I Will Survive' to new communications chief Guto Harri
The PM's new director of communications reveals how he accepted the new job in Downing Street.Full Article
Boris Johnson's newly appointed director of communications Guto Harri arrives at 10 Downing Street for his first day at work. Mr..
Boris Johnson has announced that Welsh broadcaster Guto Harri is the new director of communications