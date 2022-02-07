Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid was playing down Richard Madeley's comments as they discussed Camilla being Queens Consort with royal experts Jack Royston and Angela Levin.Full Article
GMB's Susanna Reid steps in as Richard Madeley calls Harry and Meghan 'moaners'
Daily Record0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
ITV Good Morning Britain forced to ad break after Harry and Meghan dig
On the show today, Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid introduced a guest to talk about all things royal.
Tamworth Herald