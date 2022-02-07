Platinum Jubilee: Gun salutes mark 70 years on the throne for the Queen
Published
The traditional military mark of honour held to celebrate the Queen's 70 years on the throne.Full Article
Published
The traditional military mark of honour held to celebrate the Queen's 70 years on the throne.Full Article
Gun salutes have been held in honour of the Queen to mark the official start of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations on the 70th..
Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday becomes the first British monarch to reign for 70 years, heralding the start of her Platinum Jubilee..