Gun salutes have been held in honour of the Queen to mark the official start of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations on the 70th anniversary of her accession.Full Article
Gun salutes mark official start of Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Platinum Jubilee: Gun salutes mark 70 years on the throne for the Queen
BBC News
The traditional military mark of honour held to celebrate the Queen's 70 years on the throne.
-
Gun salutes mark Queen’s historic Platinum Jubilee
Belfast Telegraph
-
Queen holds reception to mark eve of Accession Day
BBC News