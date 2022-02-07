There were shouts of abuse and false claims about Jimmy Savile while he walked with Labour frontbencher David LammyFull Article
Keir Starmer rescued by police after being mobbed by anti-vaxxers outside Parliament
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Labour: PM should apologise for Starmer comment
ODN
Shadow Mental Health Minister Rosena Allin-Khan says she was “very disturbed” by an angry protest against Sir Keir Starmer..
Advertisement
More coverage
Boris Johnson under fresh pressure over Savile slurs after Keir Starmer heckled by mob
Wales Online
The Labour leader was targeted by a mob near Parliament and had to be taken to safety by police
-
Boris Johnson faces calls to apologise over Jimmy Savile smear from own party after Starmer abuse
City A.M.
-
Johnson under pressure after Starmer heckled by mob outside Parliament
Hereford Times
-
Johnson criticised after Starmer heckled by mob outside Parliament
Belfast Telegraph
-
Starmer rescued by police from anti-vax mob
City A.M.