Regular paracetamol use linked to increase in blood pressure – study
Published
People with high blood pressure who regularly take paracetamol could be at increased risk of heart disease and strokes, a study suggests.Full Article
Published
People with high blood pressure who regularly take paracetamol could be at increased risk of heart disease and strokes, a study suggests.Full Article
Increased risk of heart disease for those with high blood pressure - scientists
BBC Local News: Edinburgh and East Scotland -- Prescribing the painkiller for chronic pain could have risks, as well as benefits, a..