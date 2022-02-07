No Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline if Russia invades Ukraine, Biden warns
US President Joe Biden said “there will no longer be Nord Stream 2″, a crucial European gas pipeline, if Russia invades Ukraine with “tanks or troops”.Full Article
Watch VideoPresident Joe Biden said Monday "it would be wise" for Americans other than essential diplomats to leave Ukraine amid..
Biden: “We will, I promise you we’ll be able to do it.”