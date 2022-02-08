Boris Johnson urged to retract Savile remark after Starmer protest
Published
Some Tory MPs suggest the incident is linked to Boris Johnson's false claim about the Labour leader.Full Article
Published
Some Tory MPs suggest the incident is linked to Boris Johnson's false claim about the Labour leader.Full Article
Chair of the standards committee Chris Bryant tells Channel 4 News Boris Johnson's "despicable" comments that Sir Keir Starmer..
Boris Johnson is coming under fresh criticism for the Jimmy Savile smear he aimed at Sir Keir Starmer after the Labour leader was..