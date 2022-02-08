Liam Neeson fell in love with ‘taken’ woman while filming Blacklight in Melbourne
Published
Ballymena-born Liam Neeson has revealed he fell in love with a “taken” woman, while recently filming in Melbourne for his latest action flick.Full Article
Published
Ballymena-born Liam Neeson has revealed he fell in love with a “taken” woman, while recently filming in Melbourne for his latest action flick.Full Article
Liam Neeson is opening up about falling in love with a woman who was “taken” at the time. The 69-year-old Taken actor is..