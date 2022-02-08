Paolo Nutini and Sam Fender to headline Victorious Festival
Published
Singer-songwriter Paolo Nutini and Brit Critics’ Choice winner Sam Fender have been announced as headliners for the UK’s biggest metropolitan festival.Full Article
Published
Singer-songwriter Paolo Nutini and Brit Critics’ Choice winner Sam Fender have been announced as headliners for the UK’s biggest metropolitan festival.Full Article
The Iron Sky singer is joining previously announced headlining act the Stereophonics at the Southsea event in August.
BBC Local News: Hampshire -- Paolo Nutini, Sam Fender and Anne-Marie are among the second wave of acts confirmed to appear.