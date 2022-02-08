James Anderson ‘overlooked’ for England’s tour of the West Indies
Published
England’s record wicket-taker James Anderson has been overlooked for next month’s Test tour of the West Indies, according to reports.Full Article
Published
England’s record wicket-taker James Anderson has been overlooked for next month’s Test tour of the West Indies, according to reports.Full Article
England have dropped James Anderson and Stuart Broad, the country's two all-time leading Test wicket-takers, for their tour of the..
England leave bowlers James Anderson and Stuart Broad out of their men's squad to tour the West Indies, BBC Sport understands.