Archbishop of Canterbury backs removal of Cambridge slavery memorial
Published
The Archbishop of Canterbury has said the Church of England is taking too long to remove a memorial to a man who funded the slave-trade.Full Article
Published
The Archbishop of Canterbury has said the Church of England is taking too long to remove a memorial to a man who funded the slave-trade.Full Article
Lord Boateng, chairman of the Archbishops’ Commission on Racial Justice, said at the General Synod that a lack of action on..