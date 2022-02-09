Lord Boateng, chairman of the Archbishops’ Commission on Racial Justice, said at the General Synod that a lack of action on recommendations to address racial injustice was 'chilling'Full Article
Archbishop of Canterbury backs removal of Cambridge slavery memorial
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Cambridge slavery memorial must go, says Archbishop of Canterbury
Lord Boateng, chairman of the Archbishops’ Commission on Racial Justice, said at the General Synod that a lack of action on..
Hull Daily Mail