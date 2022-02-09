Reports suggest the technology giant will incorporate some key features from the popular Note range.Full Article
Samsung prepares to unveil new flagship smartphones
Hull Daily Mail0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Buyers scramble to get scarce Beijing Olympics souvenirs
BEIJING (AP) — The race is on to snap up scarce 2022 Winter Olympics souvenirs.
Dolls of mascot Bing Dwen Dwen, a..
SeattlePI.com
Samsung Galaxy S22 series specifications leaked ahead of Feb 9 launch
Last week Samsung announced its upcoming Unpacked event for February 9, 2022. At the virtual launch event, the smartphone..
BGR India